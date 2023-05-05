Reham Khan, husband Mirza Bilal leave netizens in awe with new romantic pictures

ISLAMABAD – Reham Khan tied the knot with Mirza Bilal Baig in December last year but the two continue to make headlines.

The latest pictures show the love birds holding hands, sharing laughs together. The duo often share glimpses of their lively moments on social media, which never fail to melt the hearts of their fans.

The latest pictures of the two have taken over the Internet, showing Reham and Bilal cozied up to each other. Khan looks ethereal in a blue saree, whereas Bilal showed off black Kurta Shalwar.

She also recalled his old memories in the Instagram post. “Love this look on me but can’t wear it as beautifully as my mum used to. Wish she was still around to now. So much to tell her. So much to learn from her. Everything reminds me of her intellect her impeccable taste. What a privilege to have an educated multi-talented woman as my mother,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Reham got hitched for the third time in December 2022. The former BBC anchor was previously married to former PTI Chairman Imran Khan, however the duo parted ways a year after marriage. Reham first married in 1993 to Ijaz Rehman but split in 2005.