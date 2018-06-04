Reham Khan denies meeting Maryam, receiving money from Shehbaz

LAHORE : Reham Khan on Monday denied an earlier allegation by Fawad Chaudhry of having met Maryam Nawaz, daughter of PTI chief Imran Khan’s political rival Nawaz Sharif.

The former journalist and author had remained at the centre of controversy after the manuscript of Reham’s book was leaked online, which irked several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an “agenda” ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In an interview to a private television channel, Reham refuted allegations of receiving money from Shehbaz Sharif.

“The accusation of receiving money from Shehbaz is incorrect, I never met him or Maryam,” she said, threatening to take the accusers to court.

Reham also requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of the issue.

“I cannot understand why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is apprehensive about my book,” she said in the interview.

Aiming the guns at her former spouse, Reham said Imran had not complied with Articles 62 and 63, as he had their marriage for two months.

She also criticised Imran over the recent nominations of candidates for caretaker chief minister for Punjab, for which the party has come under fire after it withdrew the name of its proposed candidate Nasir Khosa.

Zulfi Bukhari threatens legal action against Reham after book’s script leaked

Reham also questioned allegations of writing the book on a hidden agenda.

Responding to PTI spokesman Chaudhry’s claims on Twitter that “the whole book [written by Reham] is an exercise to demolish only real opposition,” she said: “How will my book affect outcome of elections.”