Islamabad

Ex-wife of Imran Khan, Reham Khan, has clarified that she hasn’t left Pakistan permanently. In an interview to local media, Reham said that she went abroad temporarily due to various reasons and will return to the country after publishing her book. “I am currently in the UK “temporarily”, for the security of my kids and wants to settle her children there and publish my book”, she said. “I have not left the country. ”—TND