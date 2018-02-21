Reham accuses Imran of being unfaithful

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has accused him of being unfaithful to her during their marriage.

In an interview to The Times, Reham said that Imran Khan was in contact with Bushra Bibi three years ago.

“Imran Khan was in contact with Bushra three years ago when I was his wife and he is not the truthful man,” Reham, 44, told The Times.

“I knew they married on 1 January, and he revealed it later, this is exactly what he did after marrying me and then announcing after two months.”

The Times further quoted Reham as saying: “Khan is my ex but he is disrespecting Pakistan indulging in such affairs even when he was married with me. This move is the fragmentation of PTI.”

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhary has however; denied the allegations leveled by Reham, claiming that she had done such fabrication many times in the past.

Orignally published by INP