Rehabilitation of Noor Jahan Tomb in progress

Staff Reporter

Rehabilitation work is in progress at the tomb of Empress Noor Jahan near Shahdara here.

“The rehabilitation work is being completed at a fast pace and we expect that it will be completed during this financial year,” said Malik Maqsood, a spokesman for the Punjab Archaeology Department told media here on Monday. He said that rehabilitation is part of effort of the government to protect and preserve original stature of the historic places in the province.

“We are using the same material which was used by the Mughal kingdom for the monument so that its originality can be restored with its true beauty.”

To a question, he said that the Punjab Archaeology Department has the required expertise in this regard. He said that it is a good luck that still we have required workers, artists and other manpower who can rehabilitate past glory of such monuments. He said that the experts inside the country and abroad are fully satisfied with the standard, quality and pace of the work being done on this project.