Rehabilitation Minister visits PDMA Sindh

Special Correspondent

Minister Rehabilitation, Col (Retd) Dost Muhammad Chandio visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority Sindh headquarter on Wednesday and presided over a meeting in which DG PDMA, Akhter Hussain Bugti briefed him about the role and function of PDMA Sindh.

The DG PDMA told him about preparation of monsoon contingency plan 2018 and its preparation.

The DG also briefed him regarding various trainings being conducted to face disaster like situations. The DG also briefed him about schemes (development) of construction of Regional Offices, Turkish Housing Scheme and warehouses located at Jamshoro, Sukkur and Karachi.

Minister Rehabilitation, Col (Retd) Dost Muhammad Chandio directed PDMA to complete all tasks, preparedness and preparation of Monsoon Contingency Plan 2018 before start of monsoon season and also directed to operate “Provincial Emergency Operation Center” and he felt satisfied with the works and preparedness of PDMA Sindh to cope with any natural disaster.