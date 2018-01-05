Regulatory reforms are causing difficulties for violators of Drug regulations

Staff Reporter

Recent regulatory reforms and improvements in enforcement is causing difficulties for violators of Drug regulations and laws. The government is sincerely implementing the approved policies agreed with stakeholders to sustain supply of medicines for people.

The spokesperson said Registration Board registered Dengue vaccine a few months back after recommendations of WHO for countries having high prevalence of dengue. Same vaccine is recently registered in 17 countries of world including Australia, Brazil, Indonesia etc. After news of Philippines regarding adverse effects of dengue vaccine in routine immunization program, Registration Board again reviewed recent recommendations of WHO and decided to adopt latest WHO guidelines for the administration of Dengue vaccine under strict medical supervision as it is not banned in any part of the world.

Responding to WHO alert on Celias milk powder recall, a strong and urgent approach was adopted by DRAP and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination in close collaboration with WHO country office and their international center and accordingly the concerned batches were immediately recovered. Companies, federal and provincial health departments published the recall advertisements and directives.

He said DRAP has an efficient mechanism for public health concern medicines and disposed of all such pending applications including hepatitis, etc.