Staff Reporter

Karachi

As per the notification issued by Ministry of Finance, the regulatory duty on imports of PVC resin (PCT: 3904.1090) has been reduced to 0.0% from 2.0% earlier. It has negative implications for EPCL, which is a local producer of PVC resin. As per our calculations, it has a negative impact of PKR 0.33/share (6.5%) on CY19E earnings.

Share on: WhatsApp