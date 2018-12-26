Regulating the unregulated real estates

Greater transparency in registering the property with local land departments is necessary to bring in order to make real estate sector more attractive. Private housing schemes and societies, having estimated Rs.7 trillion, are operating without any strict monitoring and regulations. The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has decided to regulate real estate sector. According to the CCP, Pakistan is facing a lack of around 9 million housing units, therefore, contributing great potential for investment in the real estate sector. By this possible, big investor are purchasing mostly agricultural land by paying insignificant amount to the owners and declaring housing schemes. However, due to ineffective regulatory bodies, there is no check on the legitimacy of these housing schemes. Small investors get attracted by their marketing campaigns, invest their savings with the hope to get land to make their homes, but they got nothing in return.

Pakistan is the most crowded country in the world where masses don’t have enough housing. Pakistan’s real estate sector is typically chaotic and is considered by numerous features that basket its development such as absence of unchanging laws, nonexistence of bank financing, high security condition for bank financing, high interest rates and deficiency of transparency in transaction values. There are signs that illegal or black money is profoundly used in real estate business in Pakistan. Past governments strained to implement key improvements to control the practice of black money in the segment and also tried to bring the segment in the tax net (withholding and capital gain tax).

In order to assume that, federal government take steps to found a Directorate General of Fixed Properties in FBR in the finance bill 2018 for examination the estimation of the property and creating a valuation of linked taxes. Due to perceived load from the big troupes of the sector, FBR overdue the formation of board of directors and was of the view that such procedures can only be engaged by FBR with the facility of all the provinces.

IBNAN SAEED

Islamabad

