Regularisation of dengue contract employees approved

Salim Ahmed

The Cabinet Committee on Dengue Friday gave approval for regularisation of contractual dengue staff.

Minister for Primary & Scondary Health (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir, attending the meeting, directed the department to send the cases to the government for regularisation of the dengue staff immediately.

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique, presiding over the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue in S&GAD committee room at Civil Secretariat here, said that with the change of weather and increase in temperatures, dengue season of 2018 has begun.

Therefore, all departments should start anti-dengue measures according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), and dengue surveillance activities should be carried out in full swing.

The minister said that anti-dengue campaign was being run for the last seven-eight years and now there should be no confusion to any department in implementation of the standard operating procedures for dengue control. He also directed that all departments should send their demand of contingency staff to the government so that issue of human resources could not be faced in the peak season.

Dr Shahnaz informed the meeting that one confirmed dengue case from each district of Toba Tek Singh, Multan & Rawalpindi had so far been reported.

On this occasion Kh Imran Nazir said that vigorous awareness campaign against dengue was continuing for the last eight years to sensitise people regarding the preventive measures against dengue; therefore, time has come that people should not wait dengue surveillance teams to remove garbage from their houses. He said that people should feel their responsibilities to remove stagnant water from their houses, ensure cleanliness & disposing of the discarded articles from the rooftops of their houses to check the dengue breeding.

Kh Imran Nazir reprimanded the CEO Health Toba Tek Singh on the insufficient steps taken for dengue control & directed him to appear in the minister’s office in Lahore on Saturday.

Kh Imran Nazir directed the staff that red stickers should be pasted on the doors of houses from where dengue larva was reported.