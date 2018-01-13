Regular cleanliness system for villages: DC

Faisalabad

Regular cleanliness system will be introduced in the villages of Faisalabad division under Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Dehat Program, said Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha. Presiding over a pre-bidding meeting regarding the Saaf Dehat Program for the proper orientation for stakeholder, he stressed the need to make coordinated efforts to complete the departmental arrangements for launching the regular cleanliness system in the villages of Faisalabad.

Divisional Commissioner said the Punjab government was taking serious steps for introducing permanent cleanliness system in the villages. Hence the concerned departments should fulfill their responsibilities for the successful launching and implementation of Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Dehat Program.

He said that the entire process of this program should be completed as per the guidelines and time lines set by the Punjab government. He directed the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts to supervise the process of biddings and said that District Councils and other local body institutions should be extended all out cooperation for the success of this program.—APP