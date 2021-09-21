‘Regrettable’ – Taliban react after Pakistani flag removal incident

KABUL – The Taliban on Tuesday vowed that stern action will be taken against their fighters involved in removing a Pakistani flag from a vehicle carrying humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, local media reported.

Terming the incident regrettable, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid expressed sadness over the treatment meted out in response to aid.

He said that weapons will also be seized from the responsible persons, adding that such incidents will not be allowed to happen in the future.

His response comes after a group of Afghan Taliban fighters were spotted insulting the Pakistani national flag fixed at trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan at a crossing point.

A viral video shows the men, who wearing civil clothes and carrying guns, violently remove the flag from the truck. One of them can be seen insulting the flag while others are chanting celebratory slogans.

On Sunday, 17 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF), on behalf of the Pakistan government to Afghanistan via Torkhum border when the incident happened.

