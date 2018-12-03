Regressive attitudes in a progressive society!

Abdullah Gauhar Malik

Domestication, violation, subordination and oppression are only a few of the many words that come to mind when thinking of the situation of women in most parts of the world rather progressive developing society referred to as ‘Pakistan’. In a world where women are, today, celebrated more than ever, the acts of girl-child marriage, honour killing and the deeply embedded concept of “log kya kahien ge’ remains predominant in this part of the world .To put the idea in a few words and to move away from the narrative of first world female liberation, the nature of the situation women in Pakistan today face is grave, heartbreaking and calls for urgent measures for changes to be brought about not only in the system itself but more importantly in ourselves, as human beings.

The much appreciated ideas, values, norms, traditions and attitudes passed on from one generation to the next have proven themselves as suffocating, gender biased and almost useless in the modern day world where concepts of equality, integrity, hard work and talent thrive and differences are not created based on gender, skin color, faith or any other differing factor.

The rather regressive attitudes start playing their role ever since a child is born up to them becoming socialized nurtured adults with the same values and norms only for the vicious cycle of oppression and sovereignty to continue and grow. This destructive process of producing and reproducing subservient adults is further catalyzed during the process of primary and secondary socialization where differences start to stem from things as little as the type of toys and story books provided based on the gender to the sort of encouragement provided for the type of professions to be chosen later in life where boys are steered towards the more “serious and professional” jobs including architecture, medicine and engineering and the scope of girls is limited to homemaking.

Holistically, the process of socialization needs to be scrutinized. This picture perfect illusion of equality has been sustained for long enough and it is about time the dogmatic beliefs and pre conceived notions be challenged. In a time where the #metoo has struck this part of the world and the elite class has felt enlightened viewing it as a move towards development, safer workplace and greater equality,

The question that arises is how broadly and equally such movements are spread across the country?. . Does a woman living in a small town like Thar feel as comfortable speaking up and demanding their respective rights as one living in the rather modern cities of Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad?. The statistical list of problems women in Pakistan face tends to remain as high as it ever was which puts the claims of a move towards equality in question.

Essentially, the embedded notions and metanarratives of masculinity and femininity need to be changed and this change can and will only take place with a change of mindsets. This change of mindsets will eventually have a trickledown effect in bringing about a change and improvement in the attitudes, values, norms and our traditions. If the country is to see any signs of hope in the coming few decades the change must begin now.

A new and reformed educational system that instills positive progressive values in the minds of young children, vocational training camps to help both men and women to attain skills and crafts to become active members of the society and more over widespread awareness for all members of the society in order to bring a widespread effective change is what the country requires. The problem lies in us as people which eventually leads to the system functioning the way it does. We must be the change we so dearly want to see and experience. A reduction in unemployment, an increase in GDP and an improvement in the overall welfare requires a change of attitude and our motherland is today in dire need of such a change!

