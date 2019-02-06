Registration of real estate agents

THE Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly decided to register/regularize real estate agents in a bid to preventing fraudulent practices in the sale and purchase of properties. The proposal entails registration of agents and brokers with the Government and they would formally be issued a licence for the purpose.

This is, indeed, a step in the right direction, which should have been taken much earlier in view of the scale at which the real estate business has flourished and associated problems both for the Government and the general public. In many countries, property agents are required to establish their offices formally, register them with the institution concerned and open a trust account with a recognized financial institution where sale proceeds and other income is deposited. In some countries, if an estate agent didn’t have a valid license to operate when they sold or rented a property, legally they are not permitted to receive any remuneration for their services. More than this, they are not even allowed to operate as an estate agent, much less earn a living from the trade. Real estate agents earn millions through sales and purchases but it has been observed that they either do not pay any tax or pay much less than their income. In the absence of proper documentation and vigilance by the departments concerned, both federal and provincial governments are suffering huge losses in the shape of unpaid taxes. Hundreds of thousands of people have also been fleeced by so-called real estate agents and housing societies in different parts of the country and such frauds could have been avoided if agents and societies were required to undertake their activities after proper registration and license. Sindh Government has been asked to establish a Property Registration Authority (PRA) for keeping a check on property business. Similar authorities should also be set up in other provinces for streamlining the working of agents and to safeguard interests of their clients.

