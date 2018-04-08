Registration of 3,700 NGOs cancelled

Staff Reporter

Punjab Social Welfare Department Saturday cancelled registration of 3,700 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for not submitting proper audit reports and not following government rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A senior official of the Punjab Social Welfare Department said that ban on these NGOs had been imposed for violating the rules and regulations.

He said the main focus of NGOs was social development along with key issues necessary for sustainable development. Most of the NGOs were not submitting their audit reports and were not sharing any development programs for strengthening of communities.