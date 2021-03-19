Registration for senior citizens before vaccination

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that people of 60 to 70 years of age must come to the vaccination centers only after registration and with valid pin code.

She said that only people of 70 years plus are being given vaccine on arrival without registration.

This facility, she added, is being provided for people’s own convenience. She said that government is trying to convey this message to people for some time.

The frontline healthcare workers may visit Expo Center on given schedule. There is separate counter set up for them.

This facilitation of time for people of ages 60-70 years being provided for their own convenience. At all centers, only people of over 60 years of age are being vaccinated.