Registration for Pak Navy sailors to continue till Aug 25:DC

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Ghulam Qadir Junejo has said the registration will continue till August 25 for joining Pakistan Navy as a Sailor (C-2018) Beach.

He said youngsters of District Tharparkar who have the age between 17 and 22 years, education Matriculation in Science subject and height of 5 feet 4 inches are eligible to apply.

He said candidates can also make online registration at Pakistan Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk. For further Information, Pak Navy Selection & Recruitment Center Shaheed Banzirabad can be contacted at telephone number 0244-9370123.—APP

