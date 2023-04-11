Registration begins for PITB’s training program for women empowerment ‘SheWins’

LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started registration in its training program ‘SheWins’ to improve the skills of women and help them in career building.

The 21-day training program enables women to develop better Communication Skills, Effective CV Writing Techniques, find better Business Opportunities and Understand Business-Life Balance.

The training program aims at empowering women professionally and improving their employment and business skills so that they can better contribute to the economic development of the country.

Please click on the following link for registration: //forms.gle/mKzKznzgHBReSe4F7