Regional solution of Afghan problem

Dr. Muhammad khan

Peace in Afghanistan is considered as central for the peace in Asian Continent.

This realisation is felt equally in all regional countries of Asia, particularly; China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan. In a bid to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan, Pakistan has been seeking a regional solution, where all important stakeholders should be taken on board. Indeed, apart from their direct or indirect involvement, these states have been seriously affected by the instability in neighbouring Afghanistan. In the same context Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan visited four regional capitals; Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and Moscow from December 23-26, 2018. As an outcome of this visit, Foreign Minister is quite optimistic for brokering a peace process between Taliban and Afghan Government, rather a peace process between US and Taliban.

Earlier Pakistan brokered a direct talk between United States peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban in Abu Dhabi (UAE). The Abu Dhabi round of talks was conducted under the speculation that, President Trump has ordered a drawdown of US forces from Afghanistan to 50% (7000 troops out of 14000). This is still unclear whether US has really decided such a cut in the size of its forces in Afghanistan. This is in the context of Pentagon’s decision not to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan in November 2018. After reluctance from Pentagon and sharp critic from strategic circle, there is a reported U-turn at White House over the Trump’s earlier decision of reduction of half of its forces from Afghanistan.

Mark Landler, the former White House correspondent writes in his analysis that, “So chaotic was Mr. Trump’s decision-making process; so transparent his appeal to his political base; and so lacking in a cogent explanation to allies or the public that the president’s move short-circuited what many say is a much-needed national debate about the future of America’s wars.” A clear annoyance of Pentagon where Defence Secretary decided to depart, President Trump seems to be reconciling to his earlier decision. (The New York Times; Dec. 27, 2018).

Some in Washington believe that, it was an enticing strategy of White House to engage Taliban, since they have primary demand of pull-out of foreign forces from Afghanistan for any meaningful peace talk. Whatever have been the motives of this news, pulling out from Afghanistan is not in the strategic interests of United States. US policies are always debated well at the appropriate level before taking a final decision. According to a former US diplomat, since Zalmay Khalilzad needed flexibility for the success of Abu Dhabi talks, therefore, it was a stage-managed event to please the Taliban. India and Afghan Government seriously reacted to this decision. Indeed, Indian activities in Afghanistan are only possible, once US troops are present in that country. Similarly, the Kabul Regime cannot exist without US support, therefore, it strongly protested over the Trump’s decision of troops pull-out.

Pakistan has an intimate concern for bringing peace in Afghanistan, which compelled it to take an initiative and a lead role for the success of Afghan peace talks. The visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister to four countries was also in the same context. The primary concern of Pakistan is that, peace in Afghanistan is essential for peace and stability in Pakistan. In fact, there is a direct and indirect flow of militancy into Pakistan from Afghan soil. Then, in the absence of peace in Afghanistan, the 2.6 million Afghan refugees cannot go back to their homeland. In the garb of these refugees, at time the militants’ carryout militancy in various parts of Pakistan.

Pakistan has a serious feeling that, there has to be direct talks between Afghan Government and Taliban. For the success of these talks, there is need that, regional countries should provide guarantees. The regional assurances are necessary on three aspects; assistance needed for the economic uplift of Afghanistan, non-involvement in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and sureties about the security of Afghanistan against any aggression. In Beijing, Pakistani and Chinese foreign ministers agreed that, Afghan problem cannot be resolved by military means, thereby necessitating a “political solution focused on reconciliation” as the only way forward.

At Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister agreed to Pakistani proposal of intra-Afghan dialogue, supported by regional countries. In Moscow there was concord of opinion between two foreign ministers about the talks, which essentially should be led and owned by Afghan Government and Taliban. Moscow indeed, lauded Pakistani efforts for bringing a political settlement in Afghanistan. Russian Foreign Minister offered his country’s support to bring stability in Afghanistan and the region at large.

Success of Peace process in Afghanistan depends upon the sincerity of Afghan Government towards its negotiation with Taliban. In this regard, the Kabul regime will have to take independent decisions, rather dictates from elsewhere. Any negotiations between Afghan Government and Taliban should be focused towards larger benefit of Afghan masses; peace, stability and economic prosperity of the country. The regional countries can maximum give assurances for their whole hearted support and security guarantees. Pakistan has already assured Afghan Government for an all-out support for the peace and stability in Afghanistan.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

