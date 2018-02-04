Regional peace, prosperity subject to Kashmir dispute resolution: President Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has said the dream of peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive without resolving the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message to the nation on Kashmir Solidarity Day, annually observed on February 5, the president called upon the international community to play its due role in seeking an end to the brutalities, violation of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces.

He also sought the world community’s role to force India to fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and international community 70 years ago.

He said on the day, Pakistan reiterates its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jummu and Kashmir in their struggle for the realization of the inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“It is a matter of grave concern that Indian occupation forces are resorting to state terrorism, war crimes and intensified human rights violations to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people,” he remarked.

Orignally published by INP