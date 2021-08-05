Regional peace linked to Kashmir issue solution Governor along with ministers lead a Youm-e-Istehsal rally

Staff Reporter

A rally was held at Governor’s House on Thursday in connection with ‘’Youm-e-Istehsal’’ led by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A large number of people including provincial ministers, officers, officials, PTI activists and other people participated in the rally and chanted slogans against Indian terrorism and Narendra Modi.

According to details, Provincial Ministers including Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Castro, Taimur Khan Bhatti, Advisor to Governor on Youth Affairs, Political Secretary to Governor Mian Kashif Iqbal, PTI Central Member Mian Waheed Ahmad and former Spokesperson Punjab Raja Asad Iqbal participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally and talking to the media, Governor Ch Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir in the world.

He also appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s ambassadors around the world and overseas Pakistanis who have raised their voices for the liberation of IIOJK as well as against Indian terrorism.

He said that regional peace is possible only if Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions.

Ch Sarwar said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and added that the day is not far off when Kashmir will be free from Indian occupation.

He said that Narendra Modi has surpassed Hitler in the barbarianism and massacre of innocent Kashmiris.

There is no doubt that all political and religious parties in Pakistan, including 220 million Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brethren and will not spare any sacrifice for liberation of IIOJK, he added.

The Punjab governor said that Indian forces are indulged in the world’s biggest terrorism in Kashmir, adding that 96,000 Kashmiris have been martyred due to Indian terrorism in Kashmir.

22,000 Kashmiri women have become widows whereas Indian forces have killed 7,187 detained Kashmiris. He further said that Indian forces are violating Human Rights in IIOJK.

Provincial Ministers – Dr Akhtar Malik, Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi and Taimur Khan Bhatti said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris will be free one day because regional peace will remain a dream unless the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions.

Every Pakistani is with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.