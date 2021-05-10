Regional needs to be prioritized in new ADP: CM

Takes notice of ministers’ lack of interest in parliamentary affairs

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also chaired a video-link meeting to map out the annual development program’s priorities for the financial year 2021-22.

The meeting considered suggestions for including Punjab-based mega development projects in the public sector development program.

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, P&D chairman and others attended the meeting while Federal P&D Minister Asad Umar, Federal Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and NHA chairman participated through video-link.

Addressing the meeting, CM Buzdar disclosed the social sector development will be prioritised in the next ADP.

The regional needs will be prioritized in development schemes as a separate development package has been devised for every district in consultation with the respective MNAs and MPAs, he added.

A balanced package has been devised for PSDF by identifying local needs, he further said.

The CM apprised that the projects worth billions of rupees are being started under public-private partnership to provide more facilities to the masses by expediting the composite economic development process.

Every area in Punjab will be provided with its rights and new projects are also being started along with timely completion of ongoing schemes, the CM concluded.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar presented proposals for the next ADP and the participants agreed to further promote synergy between the Planning Commission and the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of the lack of interest of the provincial ministers in the parliamentary affairs.

The provincial law and parliamentary affairs minister told the CM about the sluggish behavior of the ministers.

The CM ordered the provincial ministers to make sure of their attendance in the parliamentary meetings. The absence of the ministers from meetings affects parliamentary affairs.

The usual business of the government gets delayed for months due to the absence of the ministers. It also provides an opportunity for criticism to the opposition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister approved a special remission of 60 days in the sentences of convicts on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This will facilitate hundreds of prisoners, incarcerated in various jails, to celebrate the happy Eid occasion with their loved ones.

In this regard, the CM also asserted the government’s commitment to reform the archaic Jail Manual, according to emerging needs, to bring ease to the lives of inmates adding that the Punjab government is committed to protecting the fundamental rights of the detainees.

On the other hand, the chief minister condemned attacks on historic Al-Aqsa mosque worshipers and termed it as the worst violation of human rights and all humanitarian norms.

The CM regretted the Israeli forces barged into the Al-Aqsa mosque, during the holy month of Ramzan, and urged upon the international community to take immediate notice of Israeli brutalities.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded Palestinians and stressed upon the global conscience to take immediate steps for the protection of the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar felicitated the national cricket team for making a clean sweep of the Test series against Zimbabwe.

In a message, the CM said the players have achieved success by showing the best teamwork adding that batsman Abid Ali played an important role in this regard.

Meanwhile, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned terrorists’ attack on FC officials in Turbat and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of the martyrs adding that brave sons are maintaining peace with their precious blood.