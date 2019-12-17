Regional dialogue ‘Role of Parliaments in Cementing Regional Integration’ today

Regional dialogue on “Role of Parliaments in Cementing Regional Integration” being hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan will be held Wednesday (December 18, 2019) in Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad. The dialogue will focus on exploring the corridors of Shared prosperity through CPEC for Pakistan and the Region.

The dialogue will be attended by Parliamentarians, representatives of the Government, representatives from diplomatic corps, intelligentsia and development experts.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser will inaugurate the Dialogue at 10:00 am on Wednesday, with his key note address. The Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan.—INP