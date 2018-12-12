Regional counterparts discuss ways for combating trafficking of Afghan opiates

Staff Reporter

A 2 day interaction between the counter-narcotics authorities of the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan commenced at the Islamabad. The tripartite event, entitled the ‘13th Triangular Initiative Senior Officials Meeting’, being hosted by the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Government of Pakistan, brought together national counterparts to discuss ways and means for effectively combating the trafficking of Afghan opiates.

Chair of the meeting Mr. Arif Nawaz Khan, Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Government of Pakistan, stated that under his Chairmanship ‘the regional counterparts will highlight respective progress under the Triangular Initiative. This also includes enhancement of the regional response through information-sharing.

