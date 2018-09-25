Regional cooperation is need of hour

Tariq Niaz Bhatti

REGIONAL cooperation for development is an old idea amongst developing and under developed countries worldwide. In SA and ME US regional defense arrangements like CENTO evolved into three-members RCD in mid-sixties and further evolved into ten-members ECO in the mid-eighties. The RCD organization did a remarkable job in improving infrastructure and helped build bridges amongst diverse nationalities in SA and ME. But the changing ground realities did not allow the ECO to realize its true potential. As of now region wide terrorism and insurgency and US sanctions against Pakistan, Iran and Turkey demands a cohesive response from the former members of RCD. Recent visit of Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers to Islamabad vindicate the assertion.

In early twenty first century the convulsions of rapidly evolving terrorist threat reached US mainland and brought it into direct confrontation with the perpetrators located mostly in hilly regions of Afghanistan and Iraq. US invasion of Afghanistan on the pretext of containing and eliminating international terrorism has not worked as desired. Invasion of Iraq has further deepened the crisis in the entire ME. The new century has posed new security challenges to world peace in the form of terrorism, asymmetric and hybrid warfare and full-blown insurgency which are making life tough and miserable for the population of the affected countries. The huge gap between rich and poor, rampant poverty, exploitation of native’s resources and poor dispensation of justice had been fuelling militancy mostly in underdeveloped and developing countries. US global security policy and its global war on terrorism covertly aimed at promoting the interests of US Wall Street giants are further compounding the situation in the region. The situation calls for Pakistan, Iran and Turkey, original partners of RCD, to act fast towards economic and political integration to effectively stem the tide of terrorism and insurgency, ward off impact of economic sanctions and ensure social upliftment in respective countries.

Ethnic diversity amongst original members states of RCD needs careful attention while dilating on the process of homogeneity and social upliftment of masses. Member states have sizeable population hailing from tribal background who tend to jealously guard their freedom and resources. The tribes of Hindukush and those of Zagros mountains need special mention here. Vast findings of future metals like Lithium and other mineral resources in the proximity of Hindukush mountains has attracted the technology giants of Wall Street to the area and is actually delaying US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The area is focus of three prong interest form China, US and the Europe. Convergence of these interests in the mineral wealth of border regions of Pakistan, Iran and Turkey is having its tool in the shape of local resistance to US occupation forces in Afghanistan and widespread destabilization in the border regions of Iran, Turkey and Syria. Recent visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis and their 2+2 meeting in Delhi is a significant development from its timing and yield point of view. Indo-US strategic warming up opens new windows of opportunities for Pakistan with regard to balancing its relations with Iran, KSA and Turkey.

US has imposed sanctions against Iran after withdrawing from JCPOA or Iran nuclear deal. Although the other P5-1countries have assured Iran of continued cooperation but that seems difficult after imposition of further US sanctions in the near future. US has also imposed sanctions against Turkey for failing to repatriate a US pastor who was arrested on charges of espionage in the wake of failed military coup in 2016 clearly to win evangelical voters in the upcoming midterm elections of US Congress. Sanctions have bitten very hard on both Iran and Turkey and have put their currencies in tail spin. In the same go US has stopped the payments due on account of coalition support fund to the tune of US$ 300 million to Pakistan in addition to stopping the US aid.

Pakistan has its own financial problems like burgeoning trade deficit, poorly performing economy and ever-increasing debt. CPEC when fully operational is likely help Pakistan to manage its economic problems but towards that end Pakistan need to take Iran on board to kick start economic activities in Gwadar which are slow to gather momentum as of now. A regional cooperation agreement with neighbors like Iran and Turkey will act as catalyst to accelerate Pakistan’s economic initiatives with regards to CPEC and extend its reach till Mediterranean and Persian Gulf. There exists huge potential towards bilateral cooperation in sectors like barter trade, tourism and oil and gas using available sea ports and rail and road infrastructure. Pakistan Iran and Turkey are natural allies and can work together to improve the plight of those living in their respective remote areas. A collective economic initiative will also help in taping region wide economic opportunities and enhanced mutual trade will surely help in reducing the effects of US economic sanctions.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp