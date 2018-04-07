Regional connectivity, progress linked to vision of shared development

Shahid Jameel

REGIONAL connectivity and progress is related to the vision of shared development.

This is the philosophy behind the development of CPEC. Building new transport infrastructure, energy resources and Gwadar Port Projects are its major components. The CPEC is a linchpin of China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). It is often regarded as the link between China’s maritime and overland Silk Road. It is a unique model of win-win cooperation for Pakistan, China and the region. The CPEC has a great significance for the development of the region in the context of regional connectivity, diverse investment opportunities, industrial cooperation, financial cooperation, agricultural cooperation, tourism, human resource development, people-to-people contact, increase in livelihood opportunities and improve security and stability of the region. In order to maintain this positive trend in the coming decades, countries in Asia need to continue to strengthen regional connectivity and integration. Greater regional connectivity in Asia would create business opportunities for firms and increase access to markets and jobs for individuals. It would narrow the development gap at national and sub-regional levels, thus promoting inclusive and sustainable growth. Better infrastructure would also support market conditions that are conducive to growth by improving competitiveness, productivity as well as environmental sustainability and would therefore support social and economic progress.

The corridor will transform the region and act as a catalyst for economic integration by linking south, central and western Asia. Afghanistan being a landlocked country can be a major beneficiary of this project. For it, Islamabad pledged to construct 265 km long Peshawar to Kabul motorway in order to link up Afghanistan with CPEC. This connection will integrate Afghanistan with other regions and also allow her to start commercial activities through Indian Ocean. Furthermore, the western and eastern alignments of the corridor will provide additional connectivity to link Afghanistan and Pakistan through improved roads and motorways. Due to vital geo-strategic location of Central Asian Republics (CARs) and their richness in oil and natural gas resources with major reservoirs in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, all regional and international states including Pakistan and China are desirous to get into closer interaction with these states. For CARs, all of the five landlocked countries wish to get access to sea and diversification of energy channel that CPEC project can fulfil. For the export of their natural energy resources, CARs can be facilitated with transit trade and pipeline routes by Pakistan and their goods can be smoothly exported to Middle East and European states via Gwadar Port. If the China-Pakistan railway is completed, Tajikistan could access to the Indian Ocean directly though connecting with it. In this way, the landlocked CARs can greatly benefit from an access route to the world market through CPEC. The revival of Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement between Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, China and Kazakhstan has given new impetus to regional connectivity and will help to further tap the potential of CPEC. The Quadrilateral Agreement provides Pakistan with a gateway to Central Asia without passing through Afghanistan and relies on the Karakoram Highway, which connects Pakistan and China, as a transit corridor. It also allows movement of transit goods without levy of any duties in territories of all the contracting parties. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave in principle approval of different road projects connecting Pakistan and Tajikistan including Gwadar-Peshawar-Kabul-Kunduz-Dushanbe route, Khunjerab-Kalasu-Murghab route and Chitral-Ishkashim-Dushanbe route. Tajikistan’s request for inclusion into the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA) has been approved. It will become a formal participant once its parliament approves this move. At present, the trilateral Pakistan-China-Iran cooperation in the region is improving which is a positive sign for CPEC as it promises huge benefits in inter-regional trade. CPEC can open up trade doors for both Afghanistan and India. The geographical stationing of Pakistan makes it costly for both India and Afghanistan to take up other routes for bilateral trade. The alternate channel for Indo-Afghan transit trade can be carried out through Iranian Chabahar Port; however that land-sea route would not be cost-effective much as compared to the land-based path through Pakistan. Thus due to this geographical compulsion, at present India needs to soften its rigidity in order to abolish long lasting barrier between economic cooperation and to let Afghanistan get the benefits of CPEC. It can safely be concluded that CPEC is not a lynchpin for regional connectivity but would also be beneficial for the prosperity of the people in the whole region.