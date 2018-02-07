Regional connectivity part of Vision 2025: Sartaj

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz, Tuesday, said that Regional connectivity was one of the seven goals of Pakistan’s Development Vision 2025 and is an important element of SCO’s Development Strategy 2025.

Shanghai Spirit as enshrined in the SCO Charter and the Treaty on long-term neighborliness, friendship and cooperation serves to promote our shared vision of mutual trust, benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity and pursuit of common development.

While talking to Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov here, Sartaj Aziz said that Pakistan was ready to take concerted measures aimed at further expanding mutually beneficial trade, economic cooperation and connectivity in the SCO region.

Rashid Alimov, who is former foreign Minister of Tajikistan said, the full membership of Pakistan and India in SCO, will greatly enhance the development prospects of the entire region

Sartaj Aziz also said that Pakistan encourages trade and transit through its territory as government was upgrading infrastructure, roads, railways and ports as Pakistan was open to become conduit for linking Eurasian landmass, China, Russia and Central Asia with the Arabian Sea.

He conveyed his deep appreciation for the strong support and facilitation extended by His Excellency and the SCO Secretariat in the process of Pakistan’s accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization in June 2017.

During the visit of Secretary General, a presentation was made on the different projects that are under implementation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. In concluding the presentation Aziz said that CPEC was a flagship project under One Belt One Road (OBOR) and would provide natural connectivity link to SCO member States.

It is already connected to six routes of SCO through the nodal point of Kashgar. CPEC-SCO connectivity would further enhance economic cooperation. Moreover, Special Economic Zones along the length of the Corridor would spur growth and economic opportunities for the entire region.

Meanwhile, Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim said that Pakistan’s entry into Shanghai Cooperation Organization will further strengthens its relations with the member states of the organization.

During a meeting with Secretary General of SCO Rashid Alimov who called on him here, the minister said that expansion of road infrastructure in SCO would help bring economic, political stability in the region and help improve security situation of the regional countries. He said Pakistan shared with SCO and its members, deep-rooted historical and cultural links and strong economic and strategic relations.

He said that the annual summit of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan witnessed the signing of the Intergovernmental Agreement of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States on the Facilitation of International Road Transport. This road transport facilitation agreement is expected to significantly promote regional and sub regional connectivity and integration, in particular revitalization of the ancient Silk Road, he remarked.