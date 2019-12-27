Regime of ‘political orphans’ crumbling: Bilawal

Pledges to complete unfinished mission of Benazir Bhutto; Says 2020 will be year of free and fair elections;

Sarwar Awan

Rawalpindi

Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday lashed out at the PTI government, saying the “puppet regime of political orphans” was crumbling and warned it that 2020 would be the year of free and fair elections.

The PPP chairperson was addressing a rally held at Liaquat Bagh to mark the 12th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto. She was martyred in a gun-and-bomb attack at a Pakistan People’s Party election rally in 2007 at Liaquat Bagh.

Bilawal said he would complete the unfinished mission of Benazir and ensure people were given their rights. He said the political orphans were ruling over Pakistan; hence, there was a leadership and economic crisis in the country.

“These are the same political orphans Benazir warned you about,” he said. “Look at how they conduct their politics. They are cowards.” Bilawal taunted the government, saying all claims they made about politicians had proven false.

“They said Mian sahab [Nawaz Sharif] will never go abroad for treatment. Mian sahab went abroad for medical treatment. They said Asif Zardari will never come out of jail. He is out of jail now too,” he said.

Bilawal urged the masses to support him in ousting “this government of selected and political orphans as the people’s rule cannot be established without the PPP”.

The PPP chairperson praised his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, by crediting him with giving rights to the labourers when he was prime minister. Bilawal said his mother had fought two dictators during her lifetime and never backed down from anyone.

“You [people] are witness that they [political rivals] used to say a woman can never be the prime minister of a Muslim country,” he said. “You saw how she became the first woman head of government of a Muslim state.”

Bilawal lashed out at the government for removing more than 800,000 beneficiaries from the Benazir Income Support Programme, terming the move a grave cruelty on part of the government.