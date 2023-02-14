Regime of Khan lost due to his own misdeeds, says Aftab

Senior Vice President Muslim League (N) Punjab and former Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed while addressing a thanks giving ceremony here Dhok Miskeenabad, Hassanabdal on Monday has said that the regime of Imran Khan was lost due to his own misdeeds and non-political attitude towards his political opponents but he was hurling allegations on America, PDM and General (R) Bajwa to save his skin under one pretext or the other.

Senior Vice President Muslim League (N) Punjab and former Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed was addressing the public gathering on completion of sui gas project which was left unattended during the tenure of PTI.

Among others the gathering was also participated by a large number of PML-N’s workers, expected candidates for MPA Attock Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Sheikh Sulman Sarwar, ex-Chairman, MC Attock Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Sh. Ajmal Mehmood, District Vice President, PML-N Haji Mohammad Yaqub, District Secretary Information Mian Rashid Mushtaq, and elites of the area.

Sheikh Aftab said that unfortunately, Mian Nawaz Sharif was detained in Attock Fort under self-fabricated cases, deported from Pakistan and thirdly removed from his heavy mandated government even he was convicted in a pre-planned case just to keep him from his people.