Refusal to lend money, employee kills son of employers

Chiniot

A wicked employee killed one son and injured another of employers upon refusal to lend money here on Sunday, police said. The accused serving with a family residing in suburbs of Chiniot asked the employers to lend some money to him.

However, the employers refused to lend money after which the employee killed his one son, injured other and fled the scene. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sheikhupura that two including husband and wife died while their son was injured when wall of a house suddenly came down here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that dilapidated wall of a house located in Pathankot area of Sheikhupura collapsed resultantly a couple and their son was trapped under the debris. The husband and wife died before they could be rescued while the son was critically injured. The local people and rescue personnel through joint efforts pulled out the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.

In Faisalabad, two members of a family were killed in a road accident near Dingro Bridge late Saturday night. Police said here Sunday that Aslam (58), resident of Khushab along with relatives was going to see off his son Aftab (35) who was going to Bahrain for employment when their pick-up collided with a rashly driven dumper near Dingro Bridge.—INP