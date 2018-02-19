Refusal to register FIR, woman attempts suicide four cops suspended

Nine-year-old boy murdered after sexual assault

Khanewal/Gujranwala

A woman attempted to commit suicide inside police station after the police station staff refused to register her FIR here on Sunday. Station House Officer (SHO) among four policemen was suspended and investigation against them was kicked off. According to details, a woman with complaint against her husband reached Jahanian police station and tried to register FIR against him.

However, the police station staff refused to register FIR which disappointed the woman and she attempted suicide inside the police station after which she was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Over slackness, SHO of the said police station and three others policemen were suspended. DSP Saddar Khanewal has been tasked to investigate into the matter.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Gujranwala that in the latest incident of child sexual abuse, a nine-year-old boy was murdered after allegedly being subjected to sexual abuse in Gujranwala. Police sources on Sunday said that the body of the child, who went missing two days back, was found lying in a water channel in Gujranwala’s Nowshehra Virkan area. A police official said the body had been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical examination. He said the suspect identified as Ishtiaq had also been taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing and murdering the boy. The officer said the arrested accused had confessed to the crime. Outraged at the incident, the residents of the area staged a protest demonstration, calling for harsher punishment for the culprit.—INP