Refusal of PTI’s chief to attend APC tantamount to encourage terrorists

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that refusal of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) is tantamount to encourage terrorists by giving message of division over national issues.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the federal minister termed the refusal of PTI to participate in APC as their “negative and fascist thinking”.

Sherry Rehman alleged that Imran Khan was not ready to sit with anyone even on matters of national interest. He neither became a part of national unity on the issue of Kashmir, nor does he want to be a part of national unity against terrorism, she added.

The further stated that the PTI chief was somehow trying to give the impression that terrorism was only a problem of the country and the nation, “not of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf”.—INP