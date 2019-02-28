Refund to gas consumers

GAS consumers were greatly perturbed and also expressed their anger when they received highly inflated bills. Their complaints were genuine as inflated bills were handed over to them when their stoves had run cold without any gas.

Taking notice of the situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan very rightly had ordered an inquiry into the whole affair and on Tuesday whilst chairing a meeting, he directed the authorities concerned to refund the amount charged from natural gas consumers through inflated bills. The Prime Minister was presented with a preliminary inquiry report. He was told that as per the inquiry, 30 per cent of the gas consumers were sent inflated gas bills. The PM directed the authorities concerned to continue the investigation to dig out all the facts. Indeed, this is good news for the ears of those who paid inflated bills that they will get back their money but strict action also needs to be initiated against officials responsible for sending overstated bills to the consumers. At the same time we understand that the people will continue to come up with complaints vis-à-vis gas bills until and unless the current slabs are revised and rationalized. The poor gas consumers should be given maximum relief besides the government needs to step up efforts to meet the gas shortage in the country. Promises were made with the consumers that there will be no gas load shedding this winter but most of the areas remained without the commodity depicting clearly there is a wide gap between demand and supply. This is the reason that the CNG stations were also intermittently shut down in the whole season. Keeping in view the demand of all the sectors including the domestic consumers, gas should be imported besides a large scale operation needs to be launched against those involved in gas theft. In addition efforts need to be expedited to exploit the indigenous gas resources.

