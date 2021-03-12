Refreshing course held for enhancing cotton crop

The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) has organized one-day refreshing course on cotton production technology in order to introduce scientific mechanism to manage cotton crop for enhancing per-acre output during coming season.

The event was participated by the agriculture officers, field staff, representatives of different pesticides and seed companies.

They were apprised about the agronomy of cotton crop, soil health and use of high-yielding seeds for increasing farm output, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.—APP