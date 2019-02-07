Refresher course for policemen concludes

Rawalpindi

The 15-day second special refresher investigation course for Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the Rawalpindi District Police concluded here on Thursday. During the course, the police officers were briefed about investigation on modern lines including use of mobile data, geo fencing and other sources.

The concluding ceremony was presided over by Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters, Ambreen Ali and attended by other officers.

The SP said that efforts would continue to improve the performance of the police and making it people-friendly through decent behaviour towards the citizens.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp