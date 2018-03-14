IT reforms vital for changing ‘Thana culture’

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab captain retired Arif Nawaz Khan has said that IT reforms with respect to rules of modern policing in adequate time has proved itself positive for switching of Thana Culture. He added that following policy of zero tolerance crackdowns against anti social elements and terrorist organizations is onward for protection of lives and properties of people. He applauded national action plan and expressed satisfaction over its implementation. He revealed that police service centers have been established in all districts of province for facilitation of public where people are enjoying facilities of FIR copy, Police character certificate, registration of rent with other thirteen facilities under one roof.

He said that comprehensive strategic steps are being taken to enhance efficiency of force and existence of specialized units like CTD, SPU, Dolphin, Riverine and anti riot force have improved progress of Punjab police manifold. He expressed these views while addressing to fifty two senior officers of delegations of 108th National Management course. On this occasion Additional IG operations Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Additional IG PHP Amjad Jawed Saleemi, Additional IG training Tariq Masood Yasin, Additional IG special Branch Faisal Shahkar, Additional IG CTD Rai Tahir, Additional IG Logistics and procurement BA Nasir besides other officers were present.

Additional IG operations Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has briefed to participants of delegation about operational method, IT reforms, Law and Order of Punjab police and also steps taken against extremism and terrorism. He told to participants while briefing that with respect to National Action Plan about the progress of inter provincial check posts, special protection units, PHP, Riverine force and Anti riot force against elements of terrorism.

He added that with the best strategy and in time actions by Punjab police terrorism, ransom, murder, dacoity and other culpable crimes have been reduced in different districts of the province. He moreover said that front desk, police service centers, criminal record management systems and 8787 complaint management system with other projects initiated with the help of information technology have been upgraded with the contemporary age. On this occasion the participants of the delegation has asked questioned about child abuse, investigation method, operations against defunct organizations.