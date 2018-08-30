Reforms to be introduced in school education deptt

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said all resources will be utilized to secure future of the youth by providing them quality education.

It had been planned to construct additional classrooms in public sector schools so that educational process of students should not be suffered, he added.

Presiding over a meeting of chief executive officers of Lahore division here Wednesday, the minister said that district heads should submit reports about their respective districts to him so that matters pertaining to them could be timely solved.

The meeting took a detailed review of different issues, including dilapidated buildings, missing facilities, need for construction of additional classrooms to accommodate the rising number of students, grant of additional funds and capacity building of teachers along with new recruitment.

The CEOs apprised the minister about their performance, infrastructure issues and other matters relating to the schools education department in their respective districts.

The minister announced that he would hold public courts at the level of districts to solve the issues on-spot.

Similarly, public complaints would now be timely solved through the efficient public complaints management system. He directed that special attention should be given to provision of missing facilities in schools because goal of quality education could not be achieved without provision of conducive atmosphere to the students.

He also directed for the recruitment of sweepers and security guards and issued directions for the assessment of performance and educational qualification of teachers.

Secretary Schools Ambreen Raza, Special Secretary Nadeem ur Rehman, Director Monitoring and others attended the meeting.

