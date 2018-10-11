Reforms needed to achieve health sector goals: Minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that achievement of health sector goals was not possible without introducing concrete reforms.

She stated this while chairing a meeting of vice chancellors of medical universities of the province here on Thursday. Secretary Health Saqib Zaffer was also present on the occasion.

“To implement reforms in letter and spirit opinion of experts from medical education institutions was necessary,” she observed.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health model should also be considered for improvement in public health sector.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had emphasized special focus on mother and child health.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid while sharing details of recent “Nutrition Week” held from October 01 to 06 said that Health Department was able to collect comprehensive data of malnourished children, lactating and pregnant women for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

“Now we were going to concentrate on program to curb the problem of malnutrition” she wowed.

The Health Minister stressed upon VCs to make medical curriculum coordinated with the need of hour. “Doctors should behave friendly with patients” she further said.

“Reward of serving ailing humanity could not possible in the world and one should believe this reward in afterworld,” she concluded.

