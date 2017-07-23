Reforms to be introduced in Water Board to resolve water shortage in city

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was planning to introduce institutional reforms in Karachi water board to resolve the issue of shortage of water in the metropolis city for which he is looking forward for international support.

The Chief Minister was talking to German Ambassador Mr Tilo Klinner who called on him along with his Consul General in Karachi Mr Rainer Schmiedchen. Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput was also present on the occasion.

Talking about the development of infrastructure of the city for which he was lauded by the visiting German envoy, Murad Ali Shah said that time has come to resolve water shortage issue of the city and he has a plan to restructure water board by introducing institutional reforms.

He said that the water board has a limited capacity to distribute water in the megalopolis city efficiently and distribute and collect water bills. “I want to make this organization scientifically efficient and the work of reforms would start once the K-IV project is commissioned,” he said and added that he would appreciate if German experts extend their support and cooperation.

The visiting German Ambassador appreciated the Chief Minister saying that he had enjoyed his travel on Shahrah-i-Faisal and it has been improved tremendously.

Talking about development in Thar, CM Murad Ali Shah said that road infrastructure from Karachi to Thar on both routes, via Hyderabad and Thatta, has been developed. “Thar gives a beautiful look with vast road network and now its natural beauty has emerged with heavy rains which turned its mounds of sand lush green,” he said and added that the work on coal mining and installation of power plant was going on with full speed. “Oh yes! We have had our maiden landing of lear Jet on the airstrip of Thar airport- it means the airport has become some sort of functional, however work on its other necessary facilities is going,” he said proudly.

The Chief Minister said that there was lot of investment opportunities in Thar in energy sector and now with the construction of airport air travel has become easy and time saving.