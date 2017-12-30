Reforms introduced to make PU Harvard of East

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has completed one year of his appointment with introduction of several reforms at academic, financial and administrative levels to make PU ‘Harvard of the East’. Dr Nasir took charge as Vice Chancellor on December 28 with the vision to bring Punjab University among the top 500 universities of the world.

The VC had also expressed his resolve to ensure merit in all the matters and run the university by the book. After taking charge, Dr Nasir chalked out 7 point policy agenda to run the university with special focus on merit, academic audit and decentralization of powers.

Presenting his 7-point plan to run the university affairs in the meeting of deans earlier this year, the VC said that merit would be ensured and transparency would be observed in all the decisions and mechanisms. The VC said that there would responsibility with accountability and those who would be given responsibility would be accountable to their actions. He said that performance based incentives would be provided to the teachers and employees. To ensure quality, the VC said that under the supervision of the vice chancellor, assessment surveys would be conducted at the end of every academic year to audit performance of each academic unit.

The Vice Chancellor also made efforts for the first time to get PU Medical College approved from Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif. The Chief Minister had also approved 10 new buses for students and establishment of four new hostels and PC-1 has been submitted in this regard. None of the administrations in the past had worked so fast to resolve university issues being faced by the teachers, employees and students. The university has also started various programs of allied health sciences in order to provide the best medical education at affordable price to the students.