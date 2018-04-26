Reforms in system vital to facilitate masses: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that introduction of reforms in the system is need of the hour to facilitate the masses. The focal point of these reforms should be aimed at providing immediate relief to the general public.

He was addressing a video conference meeting from Model Town, Wednesday. During the meeting, different proposals and recommendations regarding prompt relief to the people and further improving the standard of civic amenities came under discussion.

The Chief Minister said that transformation of present system is important to make it commensurate with public aspirations through important reforms. We have to move further to give final shape to the proposals so that rapid relief could be provided to the people, he said. He appreciated that committee has presented feasible proposals and appreciated the performance of committee members for devising proposals in a professional manner.

He said that sagging economy that government inherited in the past had been restored due to solid and transparent economic policies. “Our government has completed record projects of public interest by better utilization of national resources. The credit of industrial development and strengthening of economy goes to the PML-N government,” he said.

“Pakistan of today is much more secured, prosperous and economically viable than before,” he said and added the mission of bringing improvements in the lives of impecunious strata would be fulfilled and the PML-N government would continue to selflessly serve the masses.

Shahbaz Sharif pointed out that different steps taken for public welfare and prosperity had yielded positive steps.

He said the groups propagating disappointments in the people had become a victim of their negative designs, adding, these elements continuously wasted time of the people for five long years and made efforts to obstruct the journey of development.

The Chief Minister said that Zardari and Niazi were two sides of the same coin. One ruined the KPK while other devastated Karachi and the whole of Sindh, he said and added, those who obstructed the journey of development through sit-ins, chaos and agitation had made cruelty with the nation.

He said that those who neglected energy projects and plunged the country to darkness in their tenure would have to be answerable for their misdeeds. He said that due to the plunder of corrupt rulers of the past, the country remained a hostage to poverty, ignorance and backwardness. These elements were again dreaming to rob the national resources by coming into power, he added.

Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, famous lawyer Mustafa Ramday and concerned officials attended the meeting from Model Town. Former Governor and Shahid Hamid and Additional Advocate General Asma Hamid participated from Islamabad through video link.