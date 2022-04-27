Reforms in power sector on priority basis: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, again addressed the appaling power crisis in the country and called for reforms in the power sector on a priority basis.
The Prime Minister was called upon by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan in Islamabad.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal minister for reforms to address the power outages and to take steps for immediate operationalization of the remaining closed powerhouses.
The federal minister informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the steps taken so far to curb power outages in the country from the 1st of next month.
End load-shedding by May 1: PM Shehbaz directs authorities
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on the ongoing announced and unannounced power outages and directed authorities to end load-shedding across the country by the 1st of May.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to evolve a sustained and smooth mechanism of fuel supply in the summer season to alter the power crises that have recently engulfed the country.
“People cannot be put into trouble due to load shedding in the summer season,” PM Shehbaz said.
Regarding the loss-making power distribution companies, Prime Minister sought a long term effective plan that would be effective in ending the losses.
Following the complaints of artificial shortage of diesel being created during the harvesting season, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took serious notice of the matter and directed to identify those involved in the collusion, so that action could be taken against them.
He directed the authorities concerned to ensure an uninterrupted supply of diesel to the farmers to operate the agriculture-related machinery.
“District administration in rural areas should make sure that the farmers do not face any difficulty in getting diesel,” the PM directed.
The meeting was informed that out of twenty-seven powerhouses shut over the last more than one year, twenty powerhouses had been made functional. Resultantly, power generation has increased, which can be helpful to end load-shedding.