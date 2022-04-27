Reforms in power sector on priority basis: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, again addressed the appaling power crisis in the country and called for reforms in the power sector on a priority basis.

The Prime Minister was called upon by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal minister for reforms to address the power outages and to take steps for immediate operationalization of the remaining closed powerhouses.

The federal minister informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the steps taken so far to curb power outages in the country from the 1st of next month.

End load-shedding by May 1: PM Shehbaz directs authorities

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on the ongoing announced and unannounced power outages and directed authorities to end load-shedding across the country by the 1st of May.