Reforms in health sector

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that provincial government was taking measures for improving health sector on priority basis. He said this while chairing the second meeting of the Special Board of Arbitration held in Health Committee Room here on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by the Special Secretary Health Dr Jamil Farooq and Board members retired Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, Justice Retired Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan, Justice Retired Nisar Hussain Khan, Justice Retired Aamir Javed and Advocate Supreme Court Ali Raza. The Board of Arbitration meeting discussed in details the rules and regulations for the Medical Teaching Institute Act, Regional Health Authorities and District Health Authorities, health staff including doctors, paramedics and nurses.