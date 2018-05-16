Reforms in advertisement sector imperative to ensure transparency: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday underscored the need for bringing drastic reforms in the process regarding issuance of advertisements for both print and electric media to ensure transparency and fairness.

“I have great desire to transform the entire advertising process whether it is at the level of advertising agency, or Press Information Department or newspapers,” she said while addressing the participants of the APNS Summit “Future of Advertising.”

The summit was organized by All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) to deliberate on prospects and problems including delayed payments on account of advertisements.

The minister said Central Media List needed reforms on urgent basis, for which an exercise was in process at the ministry level dealing with the concept of “dummy newspaper,” adding the government believed in facilitating all stakeholders. Besides, an effort was also being made to revisit the definition of dummy newspaper.

She said the billing time period was very much lengthy due to policies delays. Unfortunately, she said, allocation of budget for advertising was not realistic and the needs were met through supplementary budgets.

“I have made an effort to digitalize the verification process at DEMP and PID,” Marriyum said, stressing the need of synchronizing Central Media and APNS lists, which would help resolve issues of regional dailies of different categories.

After the 18th Constitutional amendment, she said provinces had much responsibility to look into the issues of regional newspapers, but they (regional papers) deserve their due share as they had been raising the voice of federation in every part of the country.—APP