Reforms being introduced in Punjab in all sectors: Aleem

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that reforms at wide scale to be introduced in Punjab in all sectors and priorities have already been set on which task of implementation would be fulfilled. He expressed these views while talking to DFID Head in Pakistan Ms. Joanna Reid who called on him here today.

Senior Minister said that in Punjab most of the issues and difficulties are being faced due to financial crunch which has been left due to the wrong policies of the last government. Abdul Aleem Khan said that n league’s regime started a number of projects due to ill planning and just for the political benefit. He said that due to the present circumstances in Punjab we had to cut down annual development program which will affect over all development. Abdul Aleem Khan told the DFID Head that only for Lahore City Rs.1.25 billion per month being spent on waste collection while projects like metro and orange line train are also big burden in which heavy subsidy is involved which cannot be continued on permanent basis.

Senior Minister said that in Punjab new Local Bodies System will bring change at provincial level and through village council’s development would start simultaneously in 25,000 village while 30 per cent funds would be transferred to them directly from annual development program.

He said that detail consultation has already been completed and new local body’s bill can be presented in Punjab Assembly at any time which will open new doors of progress and prosperity with the financial and administrative powers to the newly elected represented. Senior Minister expressed thanks to DFID Head for cooperation in education, health and other sectors and assured his all out cooperation in this regard.

In her conversation, DFID Head in Pakistan Ms. Joanna Reid lauded the efforts of the present government regarding 100 Days’ Plan and other initiatives in different sectors and assured that her institution would enhance cooperation. She told that the concerned Minister of DFID from UK will shortly visit Pakistan and will meet Senior Minister in Lahore.

Ms. Joanna Reid exchanged views with the Senior Minister regarding bilateral cooperation in different departments. DFID Representative for Punjab & Lahore Mr. Jinal Shah was also present in the meeting.

