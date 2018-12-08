Reforms being introduced in government run schools: Murad

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that comprehensive strategy has been finalized to achieve the future goals of schools education department. Under this strategy, short, mid and long term strategies are being employed to introduce much needed reforms in the government schools. Access to education, provision of quality education and improving the overall standard of government schools are our main agenda as schools education is the most important tier of the educational system.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at DGPR Office, here Friday.. Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was also present on the occasion. Murad Raas said that permission will not be granted to open substandard schools in every nook and corner adding that hitherto unregistered private schools should immediately get themselves registered with the schools education department. Giving a detail of future priorities, he said that education in primary schools will be imparted in Urdu and English will be taught as a subject. Double shift is being introduced in selected primary schools of 20 districts along with setting up of 200 science labs and 100 libraries. He said that Central Model High School Lower Mall will be upgraded as a model school and health room and filtration plant will also be established there. He informed that compulsory sports will be introduced and the program regarding provision of cycles to students in 20 districts will be extended. Similarly, health program is also being launched in 1700 selected schools. Affected schools structures are also being restored in flood affected areas of the province, he said.

Provincial Minister said that teachers transfer policy will be reviewed. Girl-friendly toilets will be constructed and ECE related initiatives will be extended as well. A sum of Rs. 58 crore has been saved in open competitive bidding of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board for the procurement of textbooks for 2019-20. Similarly, Rs. 20 million will be saved annually by merging the three separate offices of Punjab Education Foundation in Lahore. Meanwhile, 70 vehicles of Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development have been retrieved from the officers which were used in their homes instead of any official purposes. He said that drafts of Punjab Educational Professionals Standards Council Bill 2018. Punjab Private Education Reform Bill 2018 and Punjab School Truancy and Compulsory Admission Bill 2018 have been prepared with the objective to regulate the schools system and to improve the matters pertaining to the schooling of the students. Parents will also be motivated to send their children to the schools. On the other side, work is being done on performance management framework for educational managers at the levels of tehsils, districts and province.

Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that it is for the first time that any government has given 100 day plan and formulated the future strategies. All the departments and ministers are briefing the nation about their 100 day plans to give a roadmap of their future course of action, he added.

