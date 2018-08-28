Reform police

On the second day of Eid, a video took rounds on social media, showing a well-known name from Sindh’s singing lot Waheed Hakro. Sitting in a police station, he is consistently pleading police officers in the video to file FIR against the culprit who had brutally beaten him. His blood-stained head confirmed the animosity visited upon him. But the officers on duty did not entertain his plea and, in an attempt to get away with the embarrassment, kept themselves busy in paper work i.e. look busy do nothing.

One of the officers termed medical certificate necessary before the police could proceed further. The excuse does not leave any room for doubt that “something” was holding them back from taking any concrete action.This small video clip sums up the overall state of the Sindh police. If a popular figure is given cold-shoulder, imagine how tough it would be for masses to have their problems attended by police.

Ever since its oath taking ceremony, Sindh government seems rather relaxed. Instead of being an acting government, it has turned itself into a reacting government. Every time Imran says something, the PPP prompts a press conference. It must realize that Imran has set nation’s tone on reforms agenda and the sooner they realize this the better it will be for them. Therefore, Sindh government should begin reforms too and nothing calls for reforms as earnestly as the institution of the Sindh police, which bluntly put, has morphed into a moderate terrorist outfit for common man. Imran has already ensured assistance in this regard. It will be a great disservice to the people of Sindh if the PPP fails to capitalise on the offer given by the Prime Minister.

VASDEV

Tharparkar, Sindh

