Refinery earned Rs 2.1b after tax in FY17

Byco registers 50 percent surge in profit

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) has declared its profit of Rs2.1 billion after tax for the year ended June 2017, a 50 percent increase over the same period of last year.

Byco’s operating profit also registered growth of 14 percent in FY17 over FY16. Byco has shown stable earnings growth over the last several years. For the last 3 consecutive years, the company posted operating profit of Rs. 3 billion or more.

Earlier in the year, BPPL received approval from the High Court to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary and it’s parent company to integrate various parts of its petroleum supply chain. BPPL’sFY17 earnings per share (EPS) of Rs0.26 per share in consolidated accounts compared to its FY16 EPS of Rs0.40 per share is a major achievement given that following the merger the number of shares has increased by 542 percent to 5.3 billion shares as against 977 million shares last year. This shows the positive trajectory of the company’s results.

Byco’s significant growth in profitability has been the result of significant efforts in the improvement of the company’s logistics and imports of products at market competitive pricing. After the merger, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited has become the largest oil refinery in the country with 155,000 barrels of refining capacity and is the only refinery with a dedicated oil terminal, Byco’s unique Single Point Mooring. Both of these factors have given Byco a major edge over other refineries in the country; Byco has leveraged this strategic advantage by importing refined petroleum products at its SPMOil Terminal.