Referral systems needed to empower women entrepreneurs

Activists have strongly recommended establishment of a referral system to link women entrepreneurs and business start-ups with skills/business development centres, service delivery channels and markets ultimately helping them gain economic empowerment.

Addressing a UN Women supported consulta-tion meeting on formation of a Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Network in Sindh, they also sought safe working environment for

businesswomen with equal attention towards crea-tion of linkages for resolving issues through the

offices of Ombudsman offices as well as labour courts etc.

The event organized by Sindh Women Devel-opment Department in collaboration with HomeNet Pakistan and Aurat Foundation was addressed by Tahira Raza, President, First Women Bank Limited, Nuzhat Shirin, chairperson, Sindh Commission on Status of Women (SCSW), Mahnaz Rahman,

Naheed Syed, Renuka Swami of UNFPA, Taniya Hafeez of SMEDA, Shaheen Mangi and others.

Emphasizing the importance of capacity build-ing and knowledge sharing for women entrepre-neurs, they also urged the authorities to facilitate the implementation of Sustainable Development goals

(SDGs) especially SDG 5, aimed at gender equality, as well as SDG goal 8, focused on decent work

and economic growth; promoting evidence based researches on women economic empowerment

(WEE).

Mussarat Jabeen, Director -WDD-Sindh said WEE Network is aimed at creating a platform

within Women Development Department for a dia-logue on Women’s Economic Empowerment.

This, she said will help improve coordination amongst donors, private sector, women

organizations, NGOs/INGOs and government de-partments on issues and programmes related to eco-nomic empowerment of women.

Ume Laila Azhar of HomeNet Pakistan shared an extensive research on economic empowerment .—APP

