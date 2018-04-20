Referendum Victory: PIA workers defeated PML-N plot to sell-out it for personal interests: Bilawal

KARACHI : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the workers of PIA for pooling their efforts and defeating those who were conspiring to sell out the national carrier for their personal interests.

The PPP Chairman was talking to a delegation of Peoples Unity of PIA and its allied trade unions who jointly contested the CBA referendum and won an unprecedented victory over PML-N government’s Ministers and union. The delegation comprised of Hidayatullah Khan, Ashraf Khan, Nasir Janjua, Ali Lashari, Rafiq Amazai, Ashraf Billo, Obaindullah, Israr Mashwani, Mohammad Ahmed and others. PPP leaders Senator Raza Rabbani and PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani were also present on the occasion.

Peoples Unity of PIA delegation also brought sweets with them to celebrate their victory and thanked the Chairman for his patronage and support when the PML-N government and its vultures were bent upon to grab the institution for peanuts.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held out assurances to them that PPP would vehemently oppose the attempts to privatize PIA and urged the newly-elected CBA union to maintain their unity to save the institution.

He said that PPP believed in the workers who gave their blood and sweat for the national carrier and united every stake-holder except PML-N for overall good of PIA. He termed the victory as the triumph of PIA workers.

Orignally published by NNI